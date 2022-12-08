Gujarat election results 2022: 15 candidates win by less than 5000 votes

Gujarat election results 2022: Of the 15 candidates, seven are from the Indian National Congress (INC) and six are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while two candidates belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 saw winners big and small with 15 candidates managing to take their respective seats by margins of up to 5,000 votes. Of them, seven candidates are from the Indian National Congress (INC) and six are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while two candidates belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23
IST3 Min(s) Read
Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts
IST5 Min(s) Read
Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya of the Congress won his seat in the Rapar constituency with the lowest margin of 577 votes, while the runner-up was BJP's Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja.
Congress' Jignesh Mevani won the Vadgam constituency seat by 4,928 votes over BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela.
Here's a list of candidates who won their constituency seats by margins below 5,000 votes:
Sr No
Constituency
Winners (Party)
Runner-up (Party)
Margin
1
Anklav
Amit Chavda (INC)
Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar
2,729
2
Botad
Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai (AAP)
Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani (BJP)
2,779
3
Chanasma
Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji (INC)
Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor (BJP)
1,404
4
Dasada
PK Parmar (BJP)
Naushad Solanki (INC)
2,179
5
Gariadhar
Sudhirbhai Vaghani (Sudhir Vaghani) (AAP)
Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai (BJP)
4,819
6
Keshod
Devabhai Punjabhai Malam (BJP)
Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotva (INC)
4,208
7
Khambhat
Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (INC)
Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) (BJP)
3,711
8
Kheralu
Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary (BJP)
Desai Mukeshkumar Monghjibhai (INC)
3,964
9
Limkheda
Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai (BJP)
Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai (AAP)
3,663
10
Manavadar
Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (INC)
Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda (BJP)
3,453
11
Rapar
Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya (INC)
Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja (BJP)
577
12
Savarkundla
Kaswala Mahesh (BJP)
Pratap Dudhat (INC)
3,492
13
Sidhpur
Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput (BJP)
Chandanji Talaji Thakor (INC)
2,814
14
Somnath
Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai (INC)
Mansinghbhai Meramanbhai Parmar (BJP)
922
15
Vadgam
Jignesh Mevani (INC)
Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela (BJP)
4,928