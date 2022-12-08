English
Gujarat election results 2022: 15 candidates win by less than 5000 votes

Gujarat election results 2022: Of the 15 candidates, seven are from the Indian National Congress (INC) and six are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while two candidates belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  

The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 saw winners big and small with 15 candidates managing to take their respective seats by margins of up to 5,000 votes. Of them, seven candidates are from the Indian National Congress (INC) and six are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while two candidates belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya of the Congress won his seat in the Rapar constituency with the lowest margin of 577 votes, while the runner-up was BJP's Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja.


Congress' Jignesh Mevani won the Vadgam constituency seat by 4,928 votes over BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela.

Here's a list of candidates who won their constituency seats by margins below 5,000 votes:

Sr No

Constituency

Winners (Party)

Runner-up (Party)

Margin

1

Anklav

Amit Chavda (INC)

Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar

2,729

2

Botad

Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhai (AAP)

Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani (BJP)

2,779

3

Chanasma

Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji (INC)

Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor (BJP)

1,404

4

Dasada

PK Parmar (BJP)

Naushad Solanki (INC)

2,179

5

Gariadhar

Sudhirbhai Vaghani (Sudhir Vaghani) (AAP)

Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai (BJP)

4,819

6

Keshod

Devabhai Punjabhai Malam (BJP)

Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotva (INC)

4,208

7

Khambhat

Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (INC)

Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) (BJP)

3,711

8

Kheralu

Sardarbhai Shamalbhai Chaudhary (BJP)

Desai Mukeshkumar Monghjibhai (INC)

3,964

9

Limkheda

Bhabhor Shaileshbhai Sumanbhai (BJP)

Baria Nareshbhai Punabhai (AAP)

3,663

10

Manavadar

Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (INC)

Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda (BJP)

3,453

11

Rapar

Bhachubhai Dharamshi Aarethiya (INC)

Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja (BJP)

577

12

Savarkundla

Kaswala Mahesh (BJP)

Pratap Dudhat (INC)

3,492

13

Sidhpur

Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput (BJP)

Chandanji Talaji Thakor (INC)

2,814

14

Somnath

Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai (INC)

Mansinghbhai Meramanbhai Parmar (BJP)

922

15

Vadgam

Jignesh Mevani (INC)

Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela (BJP)

4,928

Also Read: Gujarat election result 2022: 18 BJP candidates win by over 80000 votes

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
