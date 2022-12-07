Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Viramgam constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Viramgam is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the north region of Gujarat. The Viramgam legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai will contest on a Congress ticket from Viramgam seats. He is in the fray against AAP's Kuvarji Thakor and BJP's Hardik Patel. A total of 14 people are contesting this assembly seat in this year's poll.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In December 2017, Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Viramgam was won by Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai of the Congress. Bhikhabhai defeated BJP's Tejashree Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Tejashreeben Dilipkumar Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai garnered 7,6178 votes, securing 41.02 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6,548 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.55 percent.