Vijapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Vijapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Vijapur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Vijapur is an assembly constituency in the Mahesana district in the North Gujarat region of Gujarat.

The Vijapur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Vijapur was won by Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the INC party's Patel Prahladbhai Ishvarbhai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai garnered 72326 votes, securing 47.25 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1164 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.77 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 6.1% 2017 BJP 0.77% 2022 TBA TBA

The dominant community in the Vijapur constituency is the Patidar community. The Vijapur constituency had a voter turnout of 69.93 percent this year, while in the 2017 elections it stood at 72.29 percent and in the 2012 elections the voter turnout percentage in Talaja constituency was at 75.82 percent.