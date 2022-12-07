Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Vaghodia constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Vaghodia is an assembly constituency in the Vadodara district in the Central region of Gujarat. The Vaghodia legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022 .

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Vaghodia was won by Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). He defeated independent candidate Vaghela Dharmendrasingh Ranubha .

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’ s Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai .

In the 2017 assembly polls, Babubhai garnered 62,913 votes, securing 36.76 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 10,271 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.01 percent.

Assembly election year Winning party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 5,788 2017 BJP 10,271 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Vaghodia constituency stands at 2,46,575 with 1,26,906 male and 1,19,666 female voters.