Vadgam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Vadgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Vadgam constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Vadgam is an assembly constituency in the Banaskantha district in the northern region of Gujarat. The Vadgam legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Patan Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Vadgam was won by Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani, an independent candidate. He defeated BJP's Vijaykumar Harkhabhai Chakravarti.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Manilal Jethabhai Vaghela of the Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani garnered 95,497 votes, securing 50.22 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 19,696 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.48 percent.

In this year's Gujarat Assembly Elections, the BJP has fielded Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela from Vadgam. He will contest against AAP's Dalpat Bhatiya.