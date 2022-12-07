Talaja Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Talaja Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Talaja constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Talaja is an assembly constituency in the Bhavnagar district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The Talaja legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Talaja was won by Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya of the Indian National Congress (INC) party.

Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya defeated Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chauhan Gautambhai Gopabhai.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's Shyal Bhartiben Dhirubhai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kanubhai Mathurambhai Baraiya garnered 66,862 votes, securing 46.54 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by 1,779 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.25 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 25.88% 2017 INC 1.25% 2022 TBA TBA

The Talaja constituency had a voter turnout of 60.95 percent this year, while in the 2017 elections it stood at 63.88 percent and in the 2012 elections the voter turnout percentage in Talaja constituency was at 66.53 percent.