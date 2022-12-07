Rajkot South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajkot South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Rajkot South constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Rajkot South is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The Rajkot South legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Rajkot constituency.

In the December 2012 and 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Rajkot South was won by Govind Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Congress's Dr Dinesh Chovatiya in 2017 and Mitul Himatbhai Donga in 2012.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel garnered 98,951 votes, securing 62.9 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 47,121 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.09 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rajkot South constituency stands at 2,58,813 with 1,33,010 male and 1,25,799 female voters.

The Rajkot South constituency has a literacy level of 80.96 percent.

It is an OBC-dominated seat.