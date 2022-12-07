Rajkot East Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajkot East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Rajkot East constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Rajkot East is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The Rajkot East legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Rajkot East was won by Arvind Raiyani of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Congress's Mitul Donga.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress's Rajguru Indranil Sanjaybhai.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Arvind Raiyani (BJP) 22,782 2012 Rajguru Indranil Sanjaybhai (Congress) 4,272

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raiyani garnered 93,807 votes, securing 53.02 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by 22,782 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rajkot East constituency stands at 2,97,585, with 1,56,519 male and 1,41,064 female voters.

The Rajkot East constituency has a literacy level of 80.96 percent.

It is a Patidar-dominated constituency.