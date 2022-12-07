Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Radhanpur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. Gujarat Election Result Live Updates.
Radhanpur is an assembly constituency in the Patan district in the northern region of Gujarat.
The Radhanpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Patan Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Radhanpur was won by Alpesh Thakor of the Congress party. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Patry's Solanki Lavingji Muljiji Thakor.
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
|2017
|Alpesh Thakor (Congress)
|14,857
|2012
|Harchandji Thakor (BJP)
|3,834
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Harchandji Thakor.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Alpesh Thakor garnered 85,777 votes, securing 47.98 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 14,857 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.37 percent.
The total number of voters in the Radhanpur constituency stands at 3,02,759, with 1,56,518 male and 1,46,135 female voters.
The Radhanpur constituency has a literacy level of 72.30 percent.
It is an OBC-dominated seat.
