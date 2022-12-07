English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:11:18 PM IST (Published)

Radhanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Radhanpur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. Gujarat Election Result Live Updates.

Radhanpur is an assembly constituency in the Patan district in the northern region of Gujarat.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The Radhanpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Patan Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Radhanpur was won by Alpesh Thakor of the Congress party. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Patry's Solanki Lavingji Muljiji Thakor.
YearWinnerMargin
2022TBATBA
2017Alpesh Thakor (Congress)14,857
2012Harchandji Thakor (BJP)3,834
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Harchandji Thakor.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Alpesh Thakor garnered 85,777 votes, securing 47.98 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 14,857 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.37 percent.
The total number of voters in the Radhanpur constituency stands at 3,02,759, with 1,56,518 male and 1,46,135 female voters.
The Radhanpur constituency has a literacy level of 72.30 percent.
It is an OBC-dominated seat.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022