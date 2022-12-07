Morbi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Morbi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Morbi constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Morbi is an assembly constituency in the Morbi district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Former MLA Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal contested on the BJP ticket.

The Morbi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Morbi was won by Brijesh Merja of the Congress party. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Patry's Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Brijesh Merja (Congress) 3,419 2012 Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal (BJP) 2,760

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shivlal garnered 89,396 votes, securing 48.44 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,419 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.86 percent.

The total number of voters in the Morbi constituency stands at 2,86,840, with 1,48,780 male and 1,38,057 female voters.

The Morbi constituency has a literacy level of 80.96 percent.