Maninagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Maninagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Maninagar constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Maninagar is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the north region of Gujarat.

The Maninagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general

category and falls in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Maninagar was won by Sureshbhai Patel of the BJP who defeated Congress party's Shweta Narendra Brahmbhatt.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who resigned in 2014 after winning a Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Sureshbhai Patel 75,199 2012 Narendra Modi 86,373

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sureshbhai Patel garnered 1,16,113 votes, securing 70.86 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 75,199 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 46.14 percent.

The total number of voters in the Maninagar constituency stands at with 1,43,583 male voters and 1,33,541 female voters.