Majura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Majura Election Result 2022

Majura is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the southern region of Gujarat.

The Majura legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2012, 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Majura was won by Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Congress's Ashok Mohanlal Kothari.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi (BJP) 85,827 2012 Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi (BJP) 71,556

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanghavi garnered 1,16,741 votes, securing 76.42 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 85,827 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 56.35 percent.

The total number of voters in the Majura constituency stands at 2,78,967, with 1,51,771 male and 1,27,187 female voters.

The Majura constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.