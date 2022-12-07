Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mahesana constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mahesana is an assembly constituency in the Mahesana district in the northern region of Gujarat. The Mahesana legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Mahesana was won by Nitinbhai Ratilal Patel of the BJP. Nitinbhai defeated Congress's Jivabhai Ambalal Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Nitinbhai after defeating BJP's Natvarlal Pitambardas Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nitinbhai garnered 90235 votes, securing 48.45 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 7137 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.88 percent.

In this year's Gujarat Assembly Elections, the BJP has fielded Mukesh Dwarkaprasad Patel from Mahesana. He will fight Congress's PK Patel and AAP's Bhagat Patel.