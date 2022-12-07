English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:13:21 PM IST (Published)

Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Mahesana constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Mahesana is an assembly constituency in the Mahesana district in the northern region of Gujarat. The Mahesana legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Mahesana was won by Nitinbhai Ratilal Patel of the BJP. Nitinbhai defeated Congress's Jivabhai Ambalal Patel.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Nitinbhai after defeating BJP's Natvarlal Pitambardas Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Nitinbhai garnered 90235 votes, securing 48.45 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 7137 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.88 percent.
In this year's Gujarat Assembly Elections, the BJP has fielded Mukesh Dwarkaprasad Patel from Mahesana. He will fight Congress's PK Patel and AAP's Bhagat Patel.
YearWinnerWon by (votes)
2012BJP24205
2017BJP7137
2022TBATBA
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Vadgam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Chhota Udaipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates