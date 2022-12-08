Live | Gujarat Election Result 2022: It's BJP vs Cong vs AAP in PM Modi's state — counting underway

Morbi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Morbi is an assembly constituency in the Morbi district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Former MLA Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal contested on the BJP ticket. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Morbi was won by Brijesh Merja of the Congress party. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Patry's Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal.
"BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seats and the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. BJP will have a huge victory," says BJP candidate from Surat West Purnesh Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party announced names of all the candidates for the two-phased elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his constituency Ghatlodia and dropping a number of sitting MLAs. The BJP is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state assembly polls since 1995. The first phase of polling was on December 1 and the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes is underway.
There were at least 16 seats in the previous Assembly elections in Gujarat where the victory margin was less than 3,000 votes which affected the prospects of candidates from both the main parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress -- almost equally. Seven of these seats witnessed victory margins below the 1,000-mark. Of these 16 seats which witnessed slender victory margins, 10 went to the BJP, while the grand old party managed to win six.
"135-145, we are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts? People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," says Hardik Patel.
Various exit polls on Monday, December 5, predicted a thumping victory for the ruling BJP in Gujarat, giving the saffron party a clear majority in the keenly-contested Assembly polls in the state. P-MARQ's exit poll predicted a BJP victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections with 128-148 seats in the 182-seat Assembly. The Congress was predicted to win 30-42 seats, and the AAP 2-10 seats.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Currently, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats.
