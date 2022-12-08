English
Live | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Will BJP come to power for 7th straight term? Counting begins at 8 am

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 8, 2022 7:10 AM IST (Updated)
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on Thursday. The polls were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. The counting of votes will start at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, an official said. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday. A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Currently, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.

Live Updates

Good morning readers!

Welcome to the live blog on Gujarat Assembly election result 2022. The counting will begin at 8 am to decide the fate of 1,621 candidates for the 182-member Assembly.

Our team of reporters will bring to you all the latest updates related to the polls, party's performance, political equation and much more here.

Follow this space for more.

