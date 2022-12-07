Khambhaliya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Homepolitics news

Khambhaliya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Khambhaliya constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Khambhaliya is an assembly constituency in the Devbhumi Dwarka district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party's Isudan Gadhvi contested from this seat.

The Khambhaliya legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Khambhaliya was won by Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam Ahir of the Congress. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Kalubhai Naranbhai Chavda.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam.
YearWinnerMargin
2022TBATBA
2017Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam Ahir (Congress)11,406
2012Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam (BJP)38,382
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ahir garnered 79,779 votes, securing 49.67 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,406 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.92 percent.
The total number of voters in the Khambhaliya constituency stands at 3,02,603, with 1,54,566 male and 1,48,029 female voters.
The Khambhaliya constituency has a literacy level of 73.65 percent.
It is an OBC-dominated seat.
