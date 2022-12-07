Katargam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Katargam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Katargam constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Katargam is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state in-charge Gopal Italia is contesting from the seat.
The Katargam legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Katargam was won by Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya of the Bharatiya Janata Patry. He defeated Congress's Jignesh Jivani.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai Vanani.
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
|2017
|Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya (BJP)
|79,230
|2012
|Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai Vanani (BJP)
|43,272
In the 2017 assembly polls, Moradiya garnered 1,25,387 votes, securing 69.41 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 79,230 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 43.91 percent.
The total number of voters in the Katargam constituency stands at 3,22,239, with 1,76,870 male and 1,45,367 female voters.
The Katargam constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
It is a Patidar-dominated seat.
