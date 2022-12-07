Jetpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jetpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Jetpur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Jetpur is an assembly constituency in the Chhota Udaipur district in the central region of Gujarat.

The Jetpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022 .

The assembly seat is reserved for the scheduled caste category and falls in the Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Jetpur was won by Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai Rathva of the Congress. He defeated BJP 's Jayantibhai Savajibhai Rathva .

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Bharatiya Janata party's Jayantibhai Savajibhai Rathava .

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hariyabhai Rathva garnered 77,701 votes, securing 45.58 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,052 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.8 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 4,273 2017 Congress 3,052 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Jetpur constituency stands at 2,71,060 with 1,38,952 male and 1,32,106 female voters.