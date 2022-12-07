Jamnagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

The Jamnagar North assembly constituency in Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, will see an interesting fight three-way fight between ace cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja of the Congress and Karsanbhai Karmur of AAP

Jamnagar North is an assembly constituency in Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Jamnagar North constituency will witness an epic three-way fight between ace cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja of the Congress and Karsanbhai Karmur of AAP. The Jamnagar North constituency went to poll in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 1, 2022. The incumbent BJP decided to field cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife from the Jamnagar North constituency.

The Jamnagar North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls under the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Jamnagar North seat was won by Merubha Dharmendrasinh Jadeja of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prior to that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja of the Indian National Congress. In the 2017 assembly polls, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja garnered 84,327 votes, securing 59 percent of the vote share and won the seat by a margin of 40,963 percent votes.

The total number of voters in the Jamnagar North constituency stands at 2,30,740 with 1,17,325 male and 1,13,405 female voters.