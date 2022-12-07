Jamalpur - Khadia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Jamalpur - Khadia constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Jamalpur-Khadia is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the central region of Gujarat. The Jamalpur-Khadia legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Jamalpur - Khadia was won by Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala of the Congress. He defeated BJP's Bhushan Ashok Bhatt.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhushan Ashok Bhatt.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|BJP
|5.1%
|2017
|Congress
|22.68%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bhatt garnered 75,346 votes, securing 57.92 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 29,339 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.68 percent.
The total number of voters in the Jamalpur - Khadia constituency stands at 2,17,923 and the constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.
