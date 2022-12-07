English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Godhra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Godhra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Godhra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:16:42 PM IST (Published)

Godhra constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituencies that went to polls in Gujarat in December. Godhra, which falls under Panchmahal districthas been ruled by CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who won the 2017 polls by defeating Congress' Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh.

Godhra is a key constituency of the 182 assembly constituencies that went to polls in Gujarat in December. Godhra falls under Panchmahal district. In the previous 2017 assembly elections, CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat after defeating Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh of the Congress by a marginal 258 votes. Although BJP won the seat, it was a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Raulji has a stronghold on this constituency as he had earlier won in seat in the 2017 assembly, but had contested on a Congress ticket.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The assembly seat is reserved for general category and falls in the Godhra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling was held for the seat on December 5.
In the 2017 assembly polls, out of a total 1,79,204 votes cast, Raulji garnered 75,149 votes, securing 42 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 258 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.15 percent.
The total number of voters in the Godhra  constituency stands at 2,50,601  with 1,27,611 male and 1,22,981 female voters.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Jamnagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Devgadhbariya Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates