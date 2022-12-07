Godhra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Godhra constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituencies that went to polls in Gujarat in December. Godhra, which falls under Panchmahal districthas been ruled by CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), who won the 2017 polls by defeating Congress' Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh.

Godhra is a key constituency of the 182 assembly constituencies that went to polls in Gujarat in December. Godhra falls under Panchmahal district. In the previous 2017 assembly elections, CK Raulji of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat after defeating Parmar Rajensrasinh Balvantsinh of the Congress by a marginal 258 votes. Although BJP won the seat, it was a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Raulji has a stronghold on this constituency as he had earlier won in seat in the 2017 assembly, but had contested on a Congress ticket.

The assembly seat is reserved for general category and falls in the Godhra Lok Sabha constituency. Polling was held for the seat on December 5.

In the 2017 assembly polls, out of a total 1,79,204 votes cast, Raulji garnered 75,149 votes, securing 42 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 258 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Godhra constituency stands at 2,50,601 with 1,27,611 male and 1,22,981 female voters.