Ghatlodia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ghatlodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Katargam constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news. Gujarat Election Result Updates.
Ghatlodia is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the central region of Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel contested from the BJP ticket on this seat
The Ghatlodia legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Ghatlodia was won by Bhupendrabhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Congress's Shashikant Patel.
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
|2017
|Bhupendrabhai Patel (BJP)
|1,17,750
|2012
|Anandiben Patel (BJP)
|1,10,395
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Anandiben Patel.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Bhupendrabhai Patel garnered 1,75,652 votes, securing 72.15 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 48.7 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ghatlodia constituency stands at 4,28,542, with 2,20,501 male and 2,08,028 female voters.
The Ghatlodia constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.
It is a Patidar-dominated seat.
