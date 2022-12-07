Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gandhinagar South constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Gandhinagar South is an assembly constituency in the Gandhinagar district in the north region of Gujarat. The Gandhinagar South legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Gandhinagar South was won by Shambhuji Thakor of the BJP. Shambhuji Thakor defeated Congress's Govindji Hiraji Solanki.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Shambhuji Thakor.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Thakor garnered 1,07,480 votes, securing 49.34 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,538 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.35 percent.

BJP leader Alpesh Thakor will fight Congress's Dr Himanshu V Patel and AAP's Dolat Patel to win the Gandhinagar South assembly constituency.