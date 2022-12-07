English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics Newsgujarat election result 2022 gandhinagar south legislative assembly election winner losers vote margin news updates alpesh thakor 15344771.htm

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:12:49 PM IST (Published)

Gandhinagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Gandhinagar South constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Gandhinagar South is an assembly constituency in the Gandhinagar district in the north region of Gujarat. The Gandhinagar South legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Gandhinagar South was won by Shambhuji Thakor of the BJP. Shambhuji Thakor defeated Congress's Govindji Hiraji Solanki.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Shambhuji Thakor.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Thakor garnered 1,07,480 votes, securing 49.34 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,538 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.35 percent.
BJP leader Alpesh Thakor will fight Congress's Dr Himanshu V Patel and AAP's Dolat Patel to win the Gandhinagar South assembly constituency.
YearWinnerWon by (votes)
2012BJP8,011
2017BJP 11,538
2022TBATBA
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Chhota Udaipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates