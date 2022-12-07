Fatepura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatepura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Fatepura constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Fatepura is an assembly constituency in the Dahod district in the Central Gujarat region of Gujarat.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Fatepura legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Fatepura was won by Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhaiof the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai garnered 60250 votes, securing 45.91 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 2711 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.09 percent.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|INC
|5.18%
|2017
|BJP
|2.09%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
The dominant community in the Fatepura constituency is the Tribal community.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!