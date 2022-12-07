Fatepura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Fatepura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Fatepura constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Fatepura is an assembly constituency in the Dahod district in the Central Gujarat region of Gujarat.

The Fatepura legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Fatepura was won by Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai garnered 60250 votes, securing 45.91 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 2711 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.09 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 5.18% 2017 BJP 2.09% 2022 TBA TBA

The dominant community in the Fatepura constituency is the Tribal community.