Dwarka Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jamnagar district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Dwarka legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The Dwarka assembly seat is reserved for general category and falls under the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Dwarka seat was won by Pabubha Manek of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manek defeated the Congress' Ahir Meraman Markhi.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Pabubha Manek of the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pabubha Manek garnered 70,062 votes, securing 47 percent of the vote share and won the seat by a margin of 5,616 votes.

The total number of voters in the Dwarka constituency stands at 2,92,654 with 1,51,292 male and