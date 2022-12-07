Deodar Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Deodar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Deodar constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Deodar is an assembly constituency in the Banaskantha district in the North Gujarat region of the state.

The Deodar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general

category and falls in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Deodar was won by Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of the Congress party. He defeated BJP's Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai 972 2012 Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan 20,809

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai garnered 80,432 votes, securing 47.91 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 972 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.58 percent.

The total number of voters in the Deodar constituency stands at with 1,33,033 male voters and 1,20,154 female voters.