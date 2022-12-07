Dariapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dariapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dariapur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Dariapur is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the central region of Gujarat. The Dariapur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the scheduled caste category and falls in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Dariapur was won by Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh of the Congress party. He defeated BJP's Bharat Barot.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress party's Gyasuddin Habibuddin Shekh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Shaikh garnered 63,712 votes, securing 49.68 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6,187 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.86 percent.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|Congress
|2,621
|2017
|Congress
|6,187
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
The total number of voters in the Dariapur constituency stands at 2,09,909 with 1,07,597 male and 1,02,300 female voters.
The Dariapur constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.
