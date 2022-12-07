Dabhoi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dabhoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dabhoi constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dabhoi is an assembly constituency in the Vadodara district in the Central Gujarat region of Gujarat.

The Dabhoi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Dabhoi was won by Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal (Shailesh Sotta) of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal (Shailesh Sotta) defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's P atel Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal (Shailesh Sotta) garnered 77945 votes, securing 48.16 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 2,839 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.76 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 1.76% 2017 BJP 3.56% 2022 TBA TBA

The dominant community in the Dabhoi constituency is the Patidar community.