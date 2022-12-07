Chhota Udaipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chhota Udaipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Chhota Udaipur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Chhota Udaipur is an assembly constituency in the Chhota Udaipur district in the central region of Gujarat. The Chhota Udaipur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and falls in the Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Chhota Udaipur was won by Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of Congress. Rathava defeated BJP's Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathwa after defeating BJP's Gulsingbhai Ranglabhai Rathwa.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohansinh garnered 75,141 votes, securing 45.7 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1,093 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.67 percent.

In this year's Gujarat Assembly Elections, the AAP has fielded Arjun Rathva from the Chhota Udaipur assembly constituency, while the BJP has fielded Rajendrabhai Rathva.