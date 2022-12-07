Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Botad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Botad is an assembly constituency in the Botad district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

The Botad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Botad was won by Saurabh Patel of the BJP party. Saurabh Patel defeated Indian National Congress (INC) patry's Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D M Patel).

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's Maniya Thakarshibhai Devjibhai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Patel garnered 79,623 votes, securing 44.49 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 906 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.51 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 0.51% 2017 BJP 5.63% 2022 TBA TBA

The Botad constituency is an Other Backward Caste voter-dominated constituency. The percentage of voters from the Scheduled Caste is 6.85 percent.