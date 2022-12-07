Homepolitics news

Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:27:57 PM IST (Published)

Botad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Botad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Botad is an assembly constituency in the Botad district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Recommended Articles

View All

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The Botad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Botad was won by Saurabh Patel of the BJP party. Saurabh Patel defeated Indian National Congress (INC) patry's Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D M Patel).
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by the BJP party's Maniya Thakarshibhai Devjibhai.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Saurabh Patel garnered 79,623 votes, securing 44.49 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 906 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.51 percent.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP0.51%
2017BJP5.63%
2022TBATBA
The Botad constituency is an Other Backward Caste voter-dominated constituency. The percentage of voters from the Scheduled Caste is 6.85 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Talaja Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Dangs Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates