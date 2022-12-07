Bhavnagar Rural Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhavnagar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bhavnagar Rural constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Bhavnagar Rural is an assembly constituency in the Bhavnagar district in the Saurashtra region of the state.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Bhavnagar Rural legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general
category and falls in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bhavnagar Rural was won by Parshottam Solanki of the BJP party defeated the Congress party's Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was also held by BJP's Parshottam Solanki.
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
|2017
|Parshottam Solanki
|30,993
|2012
|Parshottam Solanki
|18,554
In the 2017 assembly polls, Parshottam Solanki garnered 89,555 votes, securing 54.88 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 30,993 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.14 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bhavnagar Rural constituency stands at with 1,53,774 male voters and 1,42,227 female voters.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!