Bhavnagar Rural Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhavnagar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bhavnagar Rural constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bhavnagar Rural is an assembly constituency in the Bhavnagar district in the Saurashtra region of the state.

The Bhavnagar Rural legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general

category and falls in the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Bhavnagar Rural was won by Parshottam Solanki of the BJP party defeated the Congress party's Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was also held by BJP's Parshottam Solanki.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Parshottam Solanki 30,993 2012 Parshottam Solanki 18,554

In the 2017 assembly polls, Parshottam Solanki garnered 89,555 votes, securing 54.88 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 30,993 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.14 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bhavnagar Rural constituency stands at with 1,53,774 male voters and 1,42,227 female voters.