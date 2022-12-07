Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Khambhaliya constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Amreli is an assembly constituency in the Amreli district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. It's Congress leader Paresh Dhanani, who is eyeing Amreli for the fourth time, against Bharatiya Janata Party's district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya and AAP's Ravi Dhanani.

The Amreli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2012 and 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Amreli was won by Paresh Dhanani of the Congress. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Bavkubhai Undhad in 2017 and Dileep Sanghani from the same party in 2012.

Year Winner Margin 2022 TBA TBA 2017 Paresh Dhanani (Congress) 12,029 2012 Paresh Dhanani (Congress) 28,893

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhanani garnered 87,032 votes, securing 50.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by 12,029 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.08 percent.

The total number of voters in the Amreli constituency stands at 2,83,728, with 1,45,804 male and 1,37,920 female voters.

The Amreli constituency has a literacy level of 74.25 percent.

It is a Patidar-dominated seat.