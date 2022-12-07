English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics Newsgujarat election result 2022 amreli legislative assembly election winner losers vote margin news updates 15342681.htm

Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:08:20 PM IST (Published)

Amreli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Khambhaliya constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Amreli is an assembly constituency in the Amreli district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. It's Congress leader Paresh Dhanani, who is eyeing Amreli for the fourth time, against Bharatiya Janata Party's district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya and AAP's Ravi Dhanani.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


The Amreli legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2012 and 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Amreli was won by Paresh Dhanani of the Congress. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Bavkubhai Undhad in 2017 and Dileep Sanghani from the same party in 2012.
YearWinnerMargin
2022TBATBA
2017Paresh Dhanani (Congress)12,029
2012Paresh Dhanani (Congress)28,893
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhanani garnered 87,032 votes, securing 50.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by 12,029 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.08 percent.
The total number of voters in the Amreli constituency stands at 2,83,728, with 1,45,804 male and 1,37,920 female voters.
The Amreli constituency has a literacy level of 74.25 percent.
It is a Patidar-dominated seat.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Rajkot South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Khambhaliya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates