Homepolitics news

Gujarat election result 2022: 18 BJP candidates win by over 80000 votes

Gujarat election result 2022: 18 BJP candidates win by over 80000 votes

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 7:13:08 PM IST (Updated)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was running on the Ghatlodia ticket, won by the maximum margin of 1,92,263 votes. He will take oath as the Gujarat CM on December 12. Apart from him, seven other candidates won by margins of over 1 lakh.

As many as 18 candidates — all from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — won seats in their respective constituencies by a margin of over 80,000 votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections, according to the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Recommended Articles

View All

India's cotton exports to shrink close to 30 percent in FY23

IST3 Min(s) Read

UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature — What is it and who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

How AAP entered Modi stronghold to become national party to challenge him in 2024

IST2 Min(s) Read

Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts

IST5 Min(s) Read

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was running on the Ghatlodia ticket, won by the maximum margin of 1,92,263 votes. He will take oath as the Gujarat CM on December 12.


Apart from him, seven other candidates won by a margin of over one lakh each.

Here is a list of all the candidates who won by over 80,000 votes:

Sr No.ConstituencyWnner (Party)Runner-up (Party)Margin
1BardoliIshvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP)Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (INC)89,948
2DaskroiBabubhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP)Umedji Budhaji Zala (INC)91,637
3EllisbridgeAmit Shah (BJP)Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave (INC)1,04,796
4GandeviNareshbhai Maganbhai Patel (BJP)Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (INC)93,166
5GhatlodiaBhupendra Patel (BJP)Amee Yajnik (INC)1,92,263
6MajuraHarsh Ramesh Sanghvi (BJP)PVS Sarma (AAP)1,16,675
7Manjalpur Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP)Tashveen Singh (INC)1,00,754
8NaranpuraJitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (Jitu Bhagat) (BJP)Sonal Ramanbhai Patel (INC)92,800
9NarodaKukrani Payal Manojkumar (BJP)Omprakash Darogaprasad Tiwari (AAP)83,513
10OlpadMukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel (BJP)Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak (INC)1,15,136
11PardiKanubhai Mohanlal Desai (BJP)Jayshreeben Patel (INC)97,164
12Rajkot WestDarshita Shah (BJP)Kalariya Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai (INC)1,05,975
13RaopuraBalkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) (BJP)Sanjay Patel (INC)81,035
14SabarmatiHarshad Patel (BJP)Dineshsinh Ganpatsinh Mahida (INC)98,684
15SayajigunjKeyur Narayandas Rokadia (BJP)Ami Ravat (INC)84,013
16Surat WestPurnesh Modi (BJP)Sanjay Shah (INC)1,04,312
17Vadodara CityManisha Vakil (BJP)Gunvantray Parmar (INC)98,597
18ValsadBharatbhai Kikubhai Patel (BJP) Rajeshbhai Mangubhai Patel (AAP)1,03,776

Also Read: Gujarat election result 2022: Full list of winning candidates

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Elections 2022Bhupendra PatelGujarat election 2022Gujarat Election Results

Previous Article

Who is Rivaba Jadeja, the candidate wins from Jamnagar in Gujarat?

Next Article

Gujarat election results 2022: 15 candidates win by less than 5000 votes