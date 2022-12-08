Gujarat election result 2022: 18 BJP candidates win by over 80000 votes

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was running on the Ghatlodia ticket, won by the maximum margin of 1,92,263 votes. He will take oath as the Gujarat CM on December 12. Apart from him, seven other candidates won by margins of over 1 lakh.
As many as 18 candidates — all from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — won seats in their respective constituencies by a margin of over 80,000 votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections, according to the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Apart from him, seven other candidates won by a margin of over one lakh each.
Here is a list of all the candidates who won by over 80,000 votes:
|Sr No.
|Constituency
|Wnner (Party)
|Runner-up (Party)
|Margin
|1
|Bardoli
|Ishvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP)
|Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (INC)
|89,948
|2
|Daskroi
|Babubhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP)
|Umedji Budhaji Zala (INC)
|91,637
|3
|Ellisbridge
|Amit Shah (BJP)
|Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave (INC)
|1,04,796
|4
|Gandevi
|Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel (BJP)
|Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (INC)
|93,166
|5
|Ghatlodia
|Bhupendra Patel (BJP)
|Amee Yajnik (INC)
|1,92,263
|6
|Majura
|Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi (BJP)
|PVS Sarma (AAP)
|1,16,675
|7
|Manjalpur
|Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP)
|Tashveen Singh (INC)
|1,00,754
|8
|Naranpura
|Jitendrakumar Ramanlal Patel (Jitu Bhagat) (BJP)
|Sonal Ramanbhai Patel (INC)
|92,800
|9
|Naroda
|Kukrani Payal Manojkumar (BJP)
|Omprakash Darogaprasad Tiwari (AAP)
|83,513
|10
|Olpad
|Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel (BJP)
|Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak (INC)
|1,15,136
|11
|Pardi
|Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai (BJP)
|Jayshreeben Patel (INC)
|97,164
|12
|Rajkot West
|Darshita Shah (BJP)
|Kalariya Mansukhbhai Jadavbhai (INC)
|1,05,975
|13
|Raopura
|Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) (BJP)
|Sanjay Patel (INC)
|81,035
|14
|Sabarmati
|Harshad Patel (BJP)
|Dineshsinh Ganpatsinh Mahida (INC)
|98,684
|15
|Sayajigunj
|Keyur Narayandas Rokadia (BJP)
|Ami Ravat (INC)
|84,013
|16
|Surat West
|Purnesh Modi (BJP)
|Sanjay Shah (INC)
|1,04,312
|17
|Vadodara City
|Manisha Vakil (BJP)
|Gunvantray Parmar (INC)
|98,597
|18
|Valsad
|Bharatbhai Kikubhai Patel (BJP)
|Rajeshbhai Mangubhai Patel (AAP)
|1,03,776
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
