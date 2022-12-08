Gujarat election result 2022: 18 BJP candidates win by over 80000 votes

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was running on the Ghatlodia ticket, won by the maximum margin of 1,92,263 votes. He will take oath as the Gujarat CM on December 12. Apart from him, seven other candidates won by margins of over 1 lakh.

As many as 18 candidates — all from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — won seats in their respective constituencies by a margin of over 80,000 votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections, according to the latest data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was running on the Ghatlodia ticket, won by the maximum margin of 1,92,263 votes. He will take oath as the Gujarat CM on December 12.

Apart from him, seven other candidates won by a margin of over one lakh each.

Here is a list of all the candidates who won by over 80,000 votes: