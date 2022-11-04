Gujarat Election 2022: Where does BJP stand — A SWOT analysis

By Sangam Singh

The saffron party has won six assembly elections in a row since 1995 and is eyeing on its seventh victory. Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the BJP in its one of the strongholds.

In the high-octane Assembly elections in Gujarat, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to battle anti-incumbency along with its longtime rival Congress and a new entrant - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The saffron party has won six assembly elections in a row since 1995 and is eyeing on its seventh victory. Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the BJP in its one of the strongholds.

Strengths:

The biggest strength of the BJP against its political rivals is the mass appeal of Prime Minister Modi who remains the party's trump card. Home Minister Amit Shah's presence as an election strategist gives it an edge over both Congress and AAP.

Moreover, the party's Gujarat unit has a formidable organisational setup till the booth level will further add to its advantage. BJP is counting on the plank of Hindutva which has delivered so far and “double engine” growth that the party repeatedly pitches to the electorates.

In this election, BJP is banking on its outreach to the Patidar community post-2017 polls. Its decision to make Bhupendra Patel as Chief Minister in September last year along with bringing the face of Patidar protest - Hardik Patel into its fold has positioned the party strongly.

Weakness:

Since the exit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, the party has struggled to find a local leader to fill his shoes. Gujarat has had three Chief Ministers including the incumbent Bhupendra Patel since 2014.

Moreover, the BJP in Gujarat is facing heat on issues like inflation, unemployment, rural distress in addition to corruption charges at the local levels by the AAP and Congress.

The BJP faces the threat of AAP eating into its vote bank.

Opportunities:

A split in the opposition's vote bank this time could present the BJP with a chance to win seven Assembly elections in a row and match the CPI-M-led Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.

In addition to this, Gujarat's principal opposition party - the Congress appears to be missing from the campaign with the top leaders preoccupied with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The inexperience of AAP in the state adds to the lists of opportunities.

Threats:

The recent bridge collapse in Morbi could have an impact on BJP's electoral fortunes. Another threat that which the party faces is infighting among its ranks has largely been kept under wraps due to strong central leadership.

In the event of a hung Assembly, the ruling party may find its prospects hanging as it would be difficult to find an ally in AAP and congress, who may join hands to keep BJP out of power.

-With inputs from PTI