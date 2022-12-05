Gujarat Election Phase 2 Latest Updates: Voting for 93 assembly seats to begin soon, 833 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP leader Hardik Patel and Congress leaders Lakhabhai Bharwad and Jignesh Mewani are among some key candidates in the fray in the second phase of Gujarat elections.

Voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am on Monday, December 5. As many as 833 candidates will contest for 93 assembly constituencies seats in the second phase. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hardik Patel, Congress leaders Lakhabhai Bharwad and Jignesh Mewani are among some key candidates in the fray in the second phase of Gujarat elections

While Bhupendra Patel is fighting polls from his constituency Ghatlodia. Hardik Patel is contesting against Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad from the Viramgam Assembly constituency, which is part of the Ahmedabad district. Kirit Rathod, a popular Dalit activist, will also contest from Viramgam as an Independent candidate. Jignesh Mewani is contesting as a Congress candidate from the Vadgam constituency and Alpesh Thakore is fighting the polls on a BJP ticket from the Gandhinagar South constituency.

The elections to the 182 Gujarat assembly seats is taking place in two phases. Voting in Phase 1 took place on December 1. Around 64 percent of voter turnout was recorded the first phase of polling. The second phase is taking on Monday.

Here are the latest updates from the second phase of polling Gujarat Assembly Elections:

Preparations underway at Nishan Public school, Ranip where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in Gujarat polls.