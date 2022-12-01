Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: From a Congress leader carrying a gas cylinder to a man rescheduling his wedding on voting day — check out some videos and pictures from the first day of voting.

Unusual scenes marked the first day of voting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections was underway. From a Congress leader carrying a gas cylinder to the polling station to a man rescheduling his wedding on voting day — several such scenes were witnessed in the first phase of the Gujarat elections.

The elections to the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly are being in two phases. While polling in the first is taking place on Thursday (December 1), the second phase of voting will be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

Here's a look at some pictures and videos of people who caught attention on the polling day:

1. Residents of India's mini African village in Jambur voted for the first time at a special tribal booth. They celebrated this opportunity by grooving to the beat of drums.

2. Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani rode a bicycle to a polling booth in Amreli. But this is not unusual. What is unusual is that he was carrying a gas cylinder on his bicycle to highlight the issue of high fuel prices.

"Inflation and joblessness have increased in Gujarat due to the failure of the BJP government. Gas and fuel prices have skyrocketed and privatisation of education has happened," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

3. Kamuben Lalabhai Patel, a 100-year-old woman, exercise their franchise to cast her vote in Umargam in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. The Election Commission of India shared a picture of her, in which she can be seen "showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a Polling Station in Umbergaon Assembly Constituency".

4. A man from Tapi rescheduled his wedding which was supposed to happen on Thursday - the day of voting in the Gujarat polls. News agency ANI shared images of him casting his vote at a polling station in Tapi. He was quoted as saying: "I urge everyone to vote. You shouldn't waste it (your vote). My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening. We've to go to Maharashtra for it."