Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1: From a Congress leader carrying a gas cylinder to a man rescheduling his wedding on voting day — check out some videos and pictures from the first day of voting.
#Watch | People of Gujarat's mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (30.11)#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/LFrG6q8ukT— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
#WATCH | Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani leaves his residence, to cast his vote, with a gas cylinder on a bicycle underscoring the issue of high fuel prices.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QxfYf1QgQR— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
A centenarian voter Smt. Kamuben Patel proudly showing her inked finger after casting her vote at a Polling Station in Umbergaon Assembly Constituency.#GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/mWICEaETL7— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Prafulbhai More, a man whose wedding is scheduled for today casts his vote in TapiHe says, "I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it" pic.twitter.com/q1nWt9q8k1— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022