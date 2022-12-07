Danilimda Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

The Danilimda legislative assembly constituency seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category in Ahmedabad West district in Central Gujarat. It went to polls on December 5, 2022

Danilimda is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad West district in Saurashtra region of Central Gujarat. The Danilimda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 5, 2022. The Danilimda assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Danilimda seat was won by Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai of the Indian National Congress. Manharbhai defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Jitendra Vaghela.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Shailesh Parmar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai garnered 90,691 votes, securing 53 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 32,510 votes.

The total number of voters in the Danilimda constituency stands at 2,66,586 with 1,38,467 male and 1,28,106 female voters.