Kutiyana Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

The Kutiyana constituency will see a three-way fight between Nathabhai Odedara of the Congress, Bhimabhai Makwana of Aam Admi Party and Dheliben Maldebahi Odedara from Bhartiya Janta Party.

Kutiyana is an assembly constituency in the Porbandar district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Kutiyana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Kutiyana seat was won by Kandhal Jadeja of the the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Kandhal Jadeja defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Laxman Bhima Dula Odedara.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by NCP's Kandhal Jadeja.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kandhal Jadeja garnered 61,416 votes, securing 53 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 18,474votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kutiyana constituency stands at 2,66,061 with 1,10,925 male and 1,30,550 female voters.