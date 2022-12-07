English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Kutiyana Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kutiyana Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kutiyana Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:21:25 PM IST (Published)

The Kutiyana constituency will see a three-way fight between Nathabhai Odedara of the Congress, Bhimabhai Makwana of Aam Admi Party and Dheliben Maldebahi Odedara from Bhartiya Janta Party.

Kutiyana is an assembly constituency in the Porbandar district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Kutiyana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Kutiyana seat was won by Kandhal Jadeja of the the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Kandhal Jadeja defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Laxman Bhima Dula Odedara.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by NCP's Kandhal Jadeja.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kandhal Jadeja garnered 61,416 votes, securing 53 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 18,474votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kutiyana constituency stands at 2,66,061 with 1,10,925 male and 1,30,550 female voters.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Visavadar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Dwarka Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates