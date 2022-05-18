Cross
Indian Premier
League 2022

  Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel resigns from all party posts

Gujarat Congress president Hardik Patel resigns from all party posts

IST (Updated)
"Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," Hardik Patel tweeted.

Gujarat State Congress president Hardik Patel resigned from the party post and primary membership on Wednesday. The development comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled in December this year. Patel submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Gujarat to meet the disgruntled leader.
Patel, 26, rose to prominence when he led an agitation in 2015 demanding that the Patidar community be given benefits of the quota for backward castes.
His outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, which was at the forefront of the agitation for reservation benefits in government jobs and college admissions, had declared its support to the Congress party in the local body elections in 2015 and Gujarat assembly polls in 2017, giving a tough competition to the BJP. He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year due to his conviction in a case.
