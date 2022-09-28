Gujarat Congress holds rally to woo Patidar community ahead of Assembly polls

By CNBCTV18.com

With assembly elections in Gujarat nearing, the congress state unit is in motion to woo the Patidar community, a numerically significant community. The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday took out a rally in the Saurashtra region by visiting temples associated with the community.

Titled "Chalo Congress ke saath, Maa ke dwar", senior party leaders started the day-long rally by garlanding a statue of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Rajkot city. The rally is scheduled to cover Khodaldham (Rajkot) and Sidsar (Junagadh), known for temples of the reigning deities of Leuva and Kadva.

State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor told media that the party is now confident of winning 125 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat.

"During (the ongoing) Navratri festival, we are going to offer prayers at the temples of Maa Umiya and Maa Khodiyar for a happy and prosperous Gujarat. Now that the state has emerged from the dark period of COVID-19 pandemic, we will offer prayers for the people of the state," Thakor said.

"The enthusiasm seen among Congress workers who have gathered since morning to take part in the yatra clearly proves the party is going to form the next government by winning 125 seats," he added.

Senior party MLAs from Saurashtra including Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana and Ambrish Der are also participating in the yatra that will reach Khodaldham temple, where Patidar leader Naresh Patel will welcome them.

In the 2017 assembly election, the Congress had won 30 out of 54 Assembly seats in Saurashtra.

- With inputs from PTI