Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

In an unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday submitted his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat.

Rupani said his resignation is in accordance with the "BJP's tradition" of providing all party workers with an equal opportunity, "I am ready to serve in whichever the role the party assigns to me."

He said he is committed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rupani was serving as chief minister of Gujarat since August 2016 and he is supposed to end his term of office next year. He is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and represents the Rajkot West legislative assembly constituency.

Legislative Assembly elections in Gujarat are due next year.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)