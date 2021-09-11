Gujarat BJP legislature party likely to meet on Sunday to choose new chief minister

The Gujarat BJP legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday to choose the new chief minister following Vijay Rupani's resignation, a party leader said.

Union minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers, said state BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas. In a sudden development, chief minister Rupani resigned on Saturday, over a year before the assembly elections.

Vyas was speaking to reporters after a meeting of senior leaders including national general secretary B L Santhosh and union minister Bhupender Yadav at the party headquarters Kamalam.

"The BJP legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday, but we will be able to confirm this once the central parliamentary board conveys the exact time of the meeting to us. All BJP MLAs will attend the meeting along with central observers," Vyas said.

The name of the new CM will be decided in the meeting, he added. Santhosh and Bhupender Yadav met senior Gujarat BJP leaders including state unit chief C R Paatil, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradipsinh Jadeja, state BJP general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela and Rajubhai Patel, and party's chief whip in the Assembly Pankaj Desai. Rupani did a lot of development work as chief minister and took Gujarat to new heights, Vyas said.

"It is a common process in the BJP…he will be given a new responsibility. He was earlier state president, then became chief minister, and now he will take up a new responsibility," the spokesperson added.