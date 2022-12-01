Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Vansda attacked ahead of voting, probe on

The incident came to light just ahead of the voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Vansda in Gujarat was allegedly attacked by unidentified men late Wednesday. While police have an investigation into the incident, the BJP has reportedly accused supporters of Congress candidate Anant Patel of staging the attack.

The incident came to light just ahead of the voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Piyush Patel is contesting the Gujarat polls from the Vansda constituency. According to a report in India Today, Patel was in Jhari village in Vansda when some men vandalised the car he was travelling in. He sustained a head injury in the attack.