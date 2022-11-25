‘Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che’ and other slogans: How parties are campaigning for the assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat), is one slogan that has found roaring success in the state.

As the two-phase Gujarat assembly election is just a week away, campaigning in the western state is in full swing. Political parties are going all out to woo voters with impressive slogans, hashtags and mottos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che" (I have made this Gujarat) has been a roaring success in his home state.

"Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says 'I have made this Gujarat'. People have built this state with their hard work," PM Modi said in a rally recently.

But that’s not the only slogan in the Bharatiya Janta Party’s arsenal for the upcoming election. The party has come up with multiple slogans such as “Aapnu Gujarat, Aagvu Gujarat (Our Gujarat, Unique Gujarat)”, “Bharosa Ni Bhajap Sarkar (Trust the BJP government)”, “Kamal Sathe Samrudhha Gujarat (Prosperous Gujarat with BJP’s Lotus)”, Kathiawadma Matra Kamal (Only Lotus in Saurashtra) and Kamal Sathe Dakshin Gujarat (South Gujarat with Lotus). While some of the slogans are just hashtags, BJP’s co-convener of the media cell Zubin Ashra told Ahmedabad Mirror that the main slogan of the campaign has been “Bharosa Ni Bhajapa Sarkar.”

Coming to the main opposition in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party has been using the “Jija ko na sadhu ko, button dabegi jhadu ko (Not to brother-in-law, not to monk, button will be pressed for AAP’s broom)”. The slogan has gone viral.

Congress on the other hand has been using the “Congress ka kaam bolta hai (Congress’ work speaks for itself),'' in the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections.

Voting for 182 seats in Gujarat will take place on December 1 and December 5 and the results will be announced on December 8.