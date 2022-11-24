Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 latest updates: PM Modi to address BJP's Vijay Sankalp rallies on 4 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp rallies of the Bhartiya Janata Party in Gujarat. He will address rallies in Palanur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavala.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats, and its main rival, Congress, bagged 77 seats. Currently, the BJP's strength in the 182-member Assembly is 111 after several MLAs from Congress defected to it.

